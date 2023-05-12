Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.81 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00011159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $80.81 million and $4.33 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.46 or 1.00086112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.95225239 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,042,802.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

