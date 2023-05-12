Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 2072812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

