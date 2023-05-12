Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 1,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$20.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

