Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VSH opened at $24.39 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
