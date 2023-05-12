Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

A number of research firms have commented on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

