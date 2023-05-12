Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Announces Earnings Results

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %
Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics
In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
