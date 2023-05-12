Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Shares Down 1.4%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.45).

Virgin Wines UK Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

