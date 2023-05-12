Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 300.7% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Price Performance

Viper Networks stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,595,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,891. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

