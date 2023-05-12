Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 300.7% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks Price Performance
Viper Networks stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,595,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,891. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Viper Networks
