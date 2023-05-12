VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.41) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.41). Approximately 150,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 159,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.38).
The stock has a market capitalization of £688.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 414.57 and a quick ratio of 55.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -670.39%.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
