Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Shares Down 32.8%

Shares of Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) traded down 32.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 2,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Video Display Trading Down 32.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Video Display Company Profile

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

