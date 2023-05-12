Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWSYF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70. 3,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

