Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $5.75. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 6,428,603 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

