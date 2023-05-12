Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $5.75. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 6,428,603 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.
Vertex Energy Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.