Vertcoin Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $85,596.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00300176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00569596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00431026 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,736,035 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

