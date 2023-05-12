VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,810 shares in the company, valued at $135,179,419.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1 %

VRSN traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.47. 335,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,114. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

