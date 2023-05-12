Verge Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $30.99 million and $548,513.44 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,421.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00298152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00575325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00067867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00430971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,304,063 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

