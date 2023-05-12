Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 7.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.84. 685,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 801,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,877,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,613,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,019,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,275 shares of company stock valued at $15,311,611. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

