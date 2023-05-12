Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $27.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.83. The stock had a trading volume of 623,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,908. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $199.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

