Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.43. 650,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,464. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

