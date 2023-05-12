Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,434,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

