Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,980,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VXF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.62. 51,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.23. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

