Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.90 and last traded at C$22.86. Approximately 58,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 107,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.79.
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.68.
