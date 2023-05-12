VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 1,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

