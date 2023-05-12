Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

VVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 4,720,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,511,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,059.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

