Valor Latitude Acquisition (VLAT) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) is one of 715 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Valor Latitude Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valor Latitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 316.84%. Given Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valor Latitude Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

62.7% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Valor Latitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A $8.97 million 33.16 Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors $1.49 billion $3.42 million -11.37

Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valor Latitude Acquisition. Valor Latitude Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Valor Latitude Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valor Latitude Acquisition pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 146.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Valor Latitude Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valor Latitude Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valor Latitude Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valor Latitude Acquisition N/A 17.24% 3.57% Valor Latitude Acquisition Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

