Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 1,097.5% from the April 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

