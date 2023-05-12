Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $85,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

