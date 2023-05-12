Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,090,505 shares of company stock worth $402,759,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,914. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $445.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $416.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

