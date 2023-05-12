Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,209,777. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.