Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 249,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,505. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

