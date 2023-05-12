Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.20. 858,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,829. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $433.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

