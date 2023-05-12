Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,581 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 293,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.