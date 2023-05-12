Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,453. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27. The company has a market capitalization of $414.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,193.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

