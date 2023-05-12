Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 15th total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,543.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ushio in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ushio Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UHOIF traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. Ushio has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

