UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

