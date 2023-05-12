United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Down 1.2%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.55. Approximately 8,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

United States Commodity Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 1,955.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $9,085,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Commodity Index Fund

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

