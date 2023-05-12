United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.12 ($15.52) and last traded at €14.36 ($15.78). 339,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.49 ($15.92).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($25.49) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.82) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

United Internet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.41 and a 200 day moving average of €18.82.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

