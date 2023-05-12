United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.20.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.08 on Monday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

