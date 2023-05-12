uniQure Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

QURE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 39,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.18. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

