Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 355,739 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $150,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.87. 299,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

