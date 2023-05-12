Unbound Group (LON:UBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.95

Unbound Group plc (LON:UBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.04), with a volume of 16049814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.52.

Unbound Group plc, formerly known as Electra Private Equity PLC, specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

