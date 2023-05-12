U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

