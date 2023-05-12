Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. 436,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,108. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $861.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

