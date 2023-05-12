Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 28.5%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 28.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

