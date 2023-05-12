Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.65

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 118522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Trustmark by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 225,060 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

