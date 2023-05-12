Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.90. 447,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 858,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at $49,672,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock worth $1,410,975 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,687,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,734,000 after acquiring an additional 325,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,389,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 273,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

