Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $180.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

