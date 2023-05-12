Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 216600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Trillium Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

