Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,459,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,812,604. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

