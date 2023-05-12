Trellis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.40. 4,360,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,305,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $600.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
