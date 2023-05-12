Trellis Advisors LLC Has $68.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 35.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.60. The stock had a trading volume of 271,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,219. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $282.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

