Trellis Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trellis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,588,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671,719. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

